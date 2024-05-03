Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price at $13.07

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVDX. Susquehanna upped their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.07. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $360,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $360,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,010,167 shares of company stock valued at $39,077,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in AvidXchange by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 491,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AvidXchange by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,729 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AvidXchange by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

