Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) PT at $11.08

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.
CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 197,965 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 25.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 543,308 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 98.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.76.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
