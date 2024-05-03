Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) PT at $11.08

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 197,965 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 25.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 543,308 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 98.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

