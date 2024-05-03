Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Price Target at $158.06

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.06.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $145.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

