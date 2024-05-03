Brokerages Set GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT at $70.73

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.73.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.49.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,869,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GitLab by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.