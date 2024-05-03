Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Target Price at $34.40

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

