Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $68.90

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

