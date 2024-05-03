Brokers Issue Forecasts for Commvault Systems, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commvault Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

CVLT traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 184,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,107. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

