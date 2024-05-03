Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.84. 9,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.