Brokers Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Shares of AMD opened at $146.16 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

