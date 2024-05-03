Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 102,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

