Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($1.36). The company had revenue of C$6.77 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
