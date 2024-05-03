Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Cactus has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 521,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHD. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

