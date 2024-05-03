Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 179,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,499. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

