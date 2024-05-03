Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

