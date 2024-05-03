Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 510.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,493 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $18,771,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,332,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,101,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 387,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,839.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 238,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.