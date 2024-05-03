Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

