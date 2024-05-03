Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.89 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

