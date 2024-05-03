Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

Get Camping World alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 111,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -517.37 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camping World by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 27.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Camping World by 13.6% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.