Cannell & Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $213.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

