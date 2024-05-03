Cannell & Co. Has $119.34 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $119,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 158,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $143.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $176.42.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

