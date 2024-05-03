Cannell & Co. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,721 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,073,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,032,000 after buying an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.