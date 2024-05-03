Cannell & Co. Invests $420,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 191,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE:EAF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 179,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $265,332.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,714,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,977,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

