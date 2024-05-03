Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.63 and last traded at C$16.73. Approximately 2,499,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,725,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEED shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

