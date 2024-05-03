Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 178.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBPH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.53. 321,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.25. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,811 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.