Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $21.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COUR. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of COUR opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.57. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,314. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

