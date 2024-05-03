Capital Product Partners L.P. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $16.38 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $337.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Capital Product Partners worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Articles

