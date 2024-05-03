Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Set at C$13.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) received a C$13.00 price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

TSE:CS traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.95. 3,180,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$10.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.80.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

