Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.