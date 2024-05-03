CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 236.73%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

