CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.57.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRE
CareTrust REIT Price Performance
CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 236.73%.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareTrust REIT
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Dividend King?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.