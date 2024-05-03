Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

BNDX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

