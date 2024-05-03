Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

