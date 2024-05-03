Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

