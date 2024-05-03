Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSR. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

CSR stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Centerspace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centerspace by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

