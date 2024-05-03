Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $957.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

