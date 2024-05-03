Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Price Performance

NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.60. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNTY. Macquarie raised Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Century Casinos

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.