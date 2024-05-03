Certuity LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE AMT opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

