Charles N. Reeves Buys 1,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $337.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 67.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

