Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $262.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

