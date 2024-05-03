Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.78. 371,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,979. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.22. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

