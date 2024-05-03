Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.72.

CHGG stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chegg has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

