Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Get Chegg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg

Chegg Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $5.21 on Monday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 809,530 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 873,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.