Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $110,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Chemed by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $559.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $621.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.34.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

