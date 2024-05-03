Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after buying an additional 936,169 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,844,000 after buying an additional 426,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

