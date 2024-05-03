Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. 158,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,576. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $85.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

