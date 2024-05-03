Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Boosted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $104.03. The company had a trading volume of 143,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

