CIBC Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $81.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of AEM opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,610,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

