Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.
Cinedigm Company Profile
See Also
