Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,355 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,643,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,593,000 after buying an additional 117,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.3% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.
Citigroup Price Performance
NYSE C traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,696,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
