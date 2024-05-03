Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 0.9 %

Citizens stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

About Citizens

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Holding ( NASDAQ:CIZN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.