Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Trading Down 0.9 %
Citizens stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Citizens
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.