Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $240.00 at Truist Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,146. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.87. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

